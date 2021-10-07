Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'We Should Be Protecting All Quarterbacks in the League'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson seemed to voice his displeasure Monday by retweeting fans who complained he wasn't drawing flags for late hits during last weekend's win over the Denver Broncos.

On Thursday, Jackson told reporters that he isn't seeking special treatment for himself and advocated for more protection for all quarterbacks.

"I just feel we should be protecting all quarterbacks in the league, not just myself," Jackson said.

The 2019 MVP clarified his earlier comments by saying he feels like quarterbacks are usually in vulnerable positions, and calling more penalties would help protect them.

"Everyone should be included in that, especially while we're in the pocket—our leg area and stuff like that," he continued. "Football is football. Guys get aggressive sometimes. Stuff happens. Probably don't mean it. I'd like the ref to throw the flag, though, if they catch it."

In Jackson's 41 career starts, Ravens opponents have been flagged for roughing the passer just seven times, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. He has not drawn a roughing-the-passer penalty in his last 600 dropbacks, dating back to December 2019.

Jackson has been dealing with a sore back throughout this season and returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the previous two days.

While he leads the Ravens with 279 rushing yards, he's also been passing the ball a lot more. Jackson attempted 68 passes in the past two games, the first time in his career that he's thrown 30 or more times in back-to-back outings.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Ravens will face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.