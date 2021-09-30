Lamar Jackson's Back Injury 'Not Anything Serious,' Per OC Roman: 'We'll Wait & See'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday's practice with a sore back, but it doesn't seem to be a huge concern.

"I don't think it's anything serious," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday. "But we're just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he's going to be in good shape. We'll wait and see."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

