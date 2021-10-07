Barack Obama Congratulates Candace Parker, Chicago Sky on Reaching 2021 WNBA Finals

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Count the former president among Chicagoans who are officially on the Chicago Sky bandwagon.

Barack Obama tweeted his congratulations to the team and "legend" Candace Parker "for making us all proud" after the Sky clinched a spot in the WNBA Finals with a 79-69 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Thursday's Game 4 of their semifinals series:

The crowd at Wintrust Arena was raucous from the start with a spot in the WNBA Finals on the line. Chance the Rapper, Scottie Pippen, members of the Chicago Red Stars and members of the Chicago Bulls were among those in attendance.

Parker played like a legend and finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks while leading her hometown team to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Chicago will face the winner of the series between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury.