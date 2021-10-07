Oregon RB CJ Verdell Will Miss Rest of Season with Leg Injury, Per HC Mario Cristobal

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

No. 8 Oregon suffered a disappointing loss Saturday against unranked Stanford, but the Ducks lost more than just the game.

Leading running back CJ Verdell was carted off with an injury in the third quarter against the Cardinal, and after Thursday's practice, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal told reporters Verdell is out for the remainder of the season.

