    Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Feud Rumors Called 'Fake News' by Mavs' Jason Kidd

    Adam WellsOctober 7, 2021

    Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has shot down rumors of a feud between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. 

    Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Kidd called the speculation "fake news" and said his top two players have a relationship that is "at a high level."

    Mavericks coach Jason Kidd calls rumors of Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis tension "fake news."<br><br>"There were some other issues that I thought they did a great job of keeping in house that had nothing to do with those two." <a href="https://t.co/MBdxvvtLYI">pic.twitter.com/MBdxvvtLYI</a>

