Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Feud Rumors Called 'Fake News' by Mavs' Jason Kidd

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Feud Rumors Called 'Fake News' by Mavs' Jason KiddOctober 7, 2021
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has shot down rumors of a feud between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.
Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Kidd called the speculation "fake news" and said his top two players have a relationship that is "at a high level."
First Take @FirstTake
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd calls rumors of Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis tension "fake news."<br><br>"There were some other issues that I thought they did a great job of keeping in house that had nothing to do with those two." <a href="https://t.co/MBdxvvtLYI">pic.twitter.com/MBdxvvtLYI</a>
