Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis Feud Rumors Called 'Fake News' by Mavs' Jason Kidd

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has shot down rumors of a feud between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Kidd called the speculation "fake news" and said his top two players have a relationship that is "at a high level."

