Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Discusses Hip Injury, Struggles: 'I Need to Be Better'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-3 start, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is accepting responsibility for the team's struggles.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger is dealing with a hip injury, but the veteran signal-caller doesn't see it as an excuse.

"I need to be better," Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday. "I need to fight through and figure out how to make better decisions, how to make better throws, how to be a better football player."

The Steelers have lost three straight games, most recently falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday. Roethlisberger believes his team can turn things around.

"I'm not giving up on this season," he said. "No one in this building is. It's still early, and there's still a lot of fight left in us."

Roethlisberger has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions. Pittsburgh ranks 28th in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging just 16.8 points.

Roethlisberger acknowledged his play has been affected by his hip injury. "It's pretty sore," he said, noting that the injury occurred against the Packers. "If I showed you the picture, you might not be too well to your stomach. It's a little black and blue."

"I've got to find ways to be better with my lower body," he added. "Going back and watching the game, a few times, a lot of throws I missed, were missed because my lower body wasn't in sync."

Roethlisberger has also been dealing with a left pectoral issue that arose after Week 2.

He said he expects to be ready to play this week against the Denver Broncos, and he plans to be better than he has been this season.

"I know that I can play better football," he said. "I believe in myself. I know that no matter what's going on, I'm going to fight my butt off to get a win, and if that's the way I need to lead right now, by showing these guys that I'm going to do everything I can to win a football game, I'll keep doing that."