Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Has Pec Injury; Tomlin Says PIT Must Be 'Adjustable'

The Pittsburgh Steelers received some unfortunate news. Longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a left pectoral injury that could affect his preparation ability for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

"We'd better be ready to be adjustable," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday.

Roethlisberger is completing 62.5% of his pass attempts through two games, which ranks 27th in the NFL. He's thrown for 483 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The deep pass has not been a part of Pittsburgh's offensive attack so far, as Roethlisberger is averaging just 6.7 yards per pass attempt.

With Roethlisberger limited, it will be interesting to see if Pittsburgh turns to a more balanced approach on offense instead of relying so heavily on the passing game. Rookie running back Najee Harris leads the team with 83 rushing yards, while receiver Chase Claypool ranks second with 22.

In Sunday's loss to the Raiders, Roethlisberger attempted 40 passes while the Steelers ran just 14 times. He also was sacked twice for the second successive game and was hit 10 times, which might explain why he's banged up this week.

Roethlisberger told reporters after the game that it's "frustrating" that there hasn't been much offensive improvement from last year.

"I put a lot of stinking time in, more than I probably ever have," he said.

At 39 years old, Roethlisberger openly contemplated retirement prior to this season. He took a pay cut and adjusted his contract over the offseason to give the Steelers some flexibility in free agency.

If Roethlisberger were to miss time, Mason Rudolph is Pittsburgh's backup quarterback. He's played in 15 games with nine starts, throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Dwayne Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick, signed with the Steelers in January and is the third-string quarterback.