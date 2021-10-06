Davante Adams Recruiting Stephon Gilmore to Packers After Patriots Release: 'Call Me'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is seemingly recruiting newly available cornerback Stephon Gilmore to his team.

Gilmore spent the past four years with the New England Patriots, earning three Pro Bowl selections, but he will reportedly be released, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 31-year-old sent a goodbye message to the Patriots on his Instagram page, providing an opening for Adams to show his interest.

According to Greg A. Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, the Patriots could still trade Gilmore before he is released, and the Packers are considered a favorite.

It would be a significant addition for Green Bay if the cornerback is healthy. Gilmore has spent the start of the year on the physically unable to perform list due to the quad injury that ended his 2020 season, but he is eligible to play after Week 6.

When on the field, the veteran is one of the best in the league at his position. Gilmore was named first-team All-Pro in both 2018 and 2019, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019 when he led the NFL with six interceptions. He added a league-high 20 passes defended with two defensive touchdowns that season.

Even after an injury-filled 2020, a vote of 50 league personnel rated Gilmore as the No. 4 cornerback in the NFL heading into 2021, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

He could help a Packers squad that has Super Bowl aspirations but question marks defensively. The unit is tied for 19th in the league in points allowed, while only three teams have allowed more passing touchdowns this season.

Pairing Gilmore with Jaire Alexander or 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes could give Green Bay an elite secondary that puts the team one step closer to a championship.