Woj: Mikal Bridges, Suns 'Not There Yet' on New Contract amid Extension Discussions

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Deandre Ayton isn't the only prominent member of the Phoenix Suns reportedly in the midst of a contract standoff with the organization.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on The Jump that Mikal Bridges and the Suns "have had talks" about a new deal, but the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement (starts at 4:08 mark).

Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Suns are reluctant to offer Ayton the rookie max extension, which has "stalled discussions on a deal" between the two sides.

Coming off an appearance in the NBA Finals last season, the Suns did spend money to keep their core players together. Chris Paul re-signed with the team on a four-year deal worth up to $120 million in free agency.

Ayton and Bridges are on the same timeline, as they are eligible for restricted free agency after the 2021-22 season. Both players were lottery picks by the Suns in the 2018 NBA draft.

Per Spotrac, Bridges will earn $5.6 million in 2021-22 and is eligible for a $7.6 million qualifying offer next summer.

The 25-year-old Bridges has emerged as a valuable wing defender. He had a career-high 2.6 defensive win shares during the 2020-21 regular season, per Basketball Reference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bridges played an instrumental role in Phoenix's run to the Finals. He averaged 11.1 points on 48.4 percent shooting and 4.3 rebounds in 22 playoff games.

Teams have until Oct. 18 to sign players entering the fourth season of their rookie contract to a new deal.

The Suns will begin defense of their Western Conference title on Oct. 20 when they host the Denver Nuggets.