Dream Won't Re-Sign Courtney Williams, Crystal Bradford After May Brawl Outside Club

Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford will no longer be members of the Atlanta Dream.

According to Howard Megdal of The Next, the WNBA team told both players "they will not be re-signed under any circumstances."

Mechelle Voepel of ESPN noted footage of a fight showing Williams, Bradford and others throwing punches outside of a club in Atlanta circulated on social media. The fight happened in May after the current season had started.

Williams apologized for posting a since-deleted video that included jokes about the fight:

"The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization," the Dream said in a statement Monday, per Voepel. "We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps."

The WNBA also said, "We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information."

Bradford averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, although her year was cut short by a foot injury in August.

Williams represents a much bigger on-court loss for the team, as she led the Dream with 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2021. She is set for unrestricted free agency this offseason.

Atlanta struggled throughout the campaign on the way to an 8-24 record. Only the 6-26 Indiana Fever finished with a worse mark.