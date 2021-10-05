Report: Sharks' Evander Kane Investigated over Fake Vaccination Card Allegations

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The NHL is looking into whether San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, according to Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet originally reported Sept. 28 that Kane was the subject of an inquiry into a potential violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Neither the Sharks nor the NHL provided a statement to Perez about the allegation.

While NHL players aren't required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, they aren't exempt from Canada's travel restrictions. The league's protocols outline how unvaccinated players could be denied entry or subject to quarantine periods when traveling to the country.

Beyond any consequences Kane might face from the NHL, Perez noted purchasing or using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card is punishable by up to five years in prison in the United States. Using one while attempting to enter Canada carries a fine of up to $750,000 and as much as a six-month prison sentence.

Kane had already been the subject of an NHL investigation.

On Sept. 22, league officials cleared the 30-year-old after his estranged wife, Anna, said he had bet on Sharks games and intentionally threw games for gambling purposes.

Per Perez, Anna Kane also filed court documents alleging sexual assault and domestic abuse. Kane's attorney told Perez the winger "denies ever abusing Ms. Kane or their daughter Kensington, whom he cherishes."

Bay Area News Group's Curtis Pashelka noted the league appeared to have amended the wording of its initial statement regarding the results of its gambling investigation.

The first alluded to "unrelated allegations ... involving potential wrongdoing by Mr. Kane." The second outlined "serious accusations relating to his past behavior toward Ms. Kane" and "allegations of inappropriate behavior potentially jeopardizing the health and safety of Club members."

In the wake of the allegations of abuse against Kane, the Sharks said on Sept. 22 he wouldn't attend training camp "until further notice."