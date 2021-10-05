Lakers' Rajon Rondo 'Almost Cried' from Crowd Reaction in Preseason Return

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo was greeted with a nice ovation from the team's fans when he checked into Sunday's preseason matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

And Rondo told TMZ Sports the moment meant a lot to him.

"I almost cried again last night," he said. "It means everything. I was away for a year, came back and the reception I got last night, I had to try to focus on the game. The love I got, the attention from the crowd getting back in the game, it was amazing."

Rondo, 35, spent two season with the Lakers and won a title with them in the 2019-20 season before departing as a free agent for the Atlanta Hawks (he was later traded to the Clippers). But Rondo is back, and the fans are clearly happy to see him.

Clearly, the feeling is mutual.