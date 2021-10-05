Robin Lehner Calls for NHL to Make Changes to 'Protect the Younger Players'October 6, 2021
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner wants to see changes in the NHL that will "protect the younger players," as he said in his press conference Tuesday.
The 30-year-old made headlines in recent days after claiming on Twitter that teams have supplied players with sleeping and anxiety drugs:
Robin Lehner @RobinLehner
Is it common for work places to give out benzodiazepines to employees when they travel and ambien ? Should that not be done by doctors or psychiatrist? Asking for a friend 👀 this doesn’t happen in Vegas to be clear. But I know many other teams. I also been in on teams that do?
He specifically called out Alain Vigneault in the tweets, later clarifying to ESPN's Emily Kaplan that the Philadelphia Flyers coach treats his players in an "unacceptable" way.
Vigneault has since declared the claims to be "completely false."
Lehner met with the NHL and NHLPA to help create positive changes within the league and was encouraged by his meetings.
"They're listening," he said of the organizations, per Kaplan.
"The last 72 hours have been incredibly difficult but also incredibly valuable to me, to my career, my life goals," Lehner said Tuesday.
The Swedish-born goalie is heading into his 12th year in the NHL, spending time with five different organizations. He shared the Jennings Trophy with teammate Marc-Andre Fleury last season, his second time in three years winning the award.
In 2019, Lehner won the Masterton Trophy given to the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."