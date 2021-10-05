Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Caris LeVert Among Players Discussed in 76ers-Pacers Talks

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers had preliminary discussions about a trade involving Ben Simmons and Caris LeVert, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

"It is unknown if talks between Philadelphia and Indiana have progressed beyond run-of-the-mill contact," Begley reported.

Simmons has yet to join his team ahead of the upcoming NBA season. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported on Oct. 1 the Sixers withheld the roughly $8.25 million he was owed in escrow because he didn't show up at training camp.

