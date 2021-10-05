Ben Simmons Lists Philadelphia Residence For Sale at $3.1M Amid 76ers Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has reportedly placed one of his properties in the city—a location within The Ritz-Carlton Residences of Philadelphia—on the market amid trade rumors and has also discussed selling his home in the suburb of Moorestown, New Jersey.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that Simmons is asking $3.1 million for his place at The Ritz and would seek $4.9 million for the New Jersey house.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.