MLB Rumors: C.J. Cron Agrees to 2-Year, $14.5M Contract Extension with Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have reportedly agreed to an extension with first baseman C.J. Cron, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Cron's extension is worth $14.5 million over two seasons, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The news comes as the team also agreed to a five-year extension with pitcher Antonio Senzatela, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Cron was set to become a free agent after signing a one-year, minor league contract with the Rockies in February. The 31-year-old came through with a career-high .281 average and .375 on-base percentage, adding 28 home runs and 92 RBI in 142 games.

Cron led the Rockies with a .905 OPS and represented one of the best values in baseball after making $1 million in 2021, per Spotrac.

The veteran began his career with the Los Angeles Angels before bouncing around to four different teams in the past four years. He peaked with a 30-home run season with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 and followed it up with 25 homers for the Minnesota Twins in 2019, but he couldn't secure a long-term deal in either location.

A move to the Detroit Tigers proved disastrous for Cron, who hit just .190 in 13 games before a season-ending knee injury.

After rebuilding his stock with the Rockies, the slugger is now in line for a better deal going into 2022.

Colorado still has work to do after a third straight losing season, but keeping Cron puts the squad on the right direction going forward.