MLB Rumors: C.J. Cron Agrees to 2-Year, $14.5M Contract Extension with Rockies

MLB Rumors: C.J. Cron Agrees to 2-Year, $14.5M Contract Extension with RockiesOctober 5, 2021
The Colorado Rockies have reportedly agreed to an extension with first baseman C.J. Cron, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
Cron's extension is worth $14.5 million over two seasons, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
The news comes as the team also agreed to a five-year extension with pitcher Antonio Senzatela, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Cron was set to become a free agent after signing a one-year, minor league contract with the Rockies in February. The 31-year-old came through with a career-high .281 average and .375 on-base percentage, adding 28 home runs and 92 RBI in 142 games.
Cron led the Rockies with a .905 OPS and represented one of the best values in baseball after making $1 million in 2021, per Spotrac.
The veteran began his career with the Los Angeles Angels before bouncing around to four different teams in the past four years. He peaked with a 30-home run season with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 and followed it up with 25 homers for the Minnesota Twins in 2019, but he couldn't secure a long-term deal in either location.
A move to the Detroit Tigers proved disastrous for Cron, who hit just .190 in 13 games before a season-ending knee injury.
After rebuilding his stock with the Rockies, the slugger is now in line for a better deal going into 2022.
Colorado still has work to do after a third straight losing season, but keeping Cron puts the squad on the right direction going forward.