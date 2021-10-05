Woj: Deandre Ayton's Max Rookie Contract Extension Talks with Suns Have Stalled

AP Photo/Matt York

The Phoenix Suns and center Deandre Ayton are reportedly at a standstill in contract extension negotiations.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ayton wants nothing less than a maximum rookie extension, but Suns ownership doesn't believe he deserves such a lofty deal.

The max rookie extension would pay Ayton $172.5 million over five years and up to $207 million with escalators. The Suns have until Oct. 18 to agree an extension with Ayton or he can become a restricted free agent next offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.