Alex Morgan: NWSL Handling of Paul Riley Harassment Allegations a 'Systemic Failure'

AP Photo/Andre Penner

United States women's national team superstar Alex Morgan said a "systemic failure" by the National Women's Soccer League left players in a vulnerable position.

She joined Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly on NBC's Today on Tuesday to discuss the pair's recent allegations of sexual coercion and inappropriate conduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley, who was fired last week after details of his alleged actions were published by Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

Morgan explained the lack of resources available to report abusive actions opened the door for predatory behavior (via ESPN):

"I'm here to support Mana and Sinead and to continue to amplify their voices, and just show the systemic failure from the league and how wrong they did in handling Mana's case and complaint and investigation and where they failed Mana and Sinead, and probably many other women.

"When I look back, I tried to be as good a friend and teammate as possible to Mana in helping her file a complaint, when at the time there was no anti-harassment policy in place, there was no league HR, there was no anonymous hotline, there was no way to report.

"We've now started to put these things in place, by demand of players, not by the league being proactive. Something we ask is for the league to start being proactive, not reactive. We're asking for transparency."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.