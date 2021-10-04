Flyers' Alain Vigneault Says Robin Lehner's Drug Accusations Are 'Completely False'

Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said Monday allegations by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that the team pushed for players to receive nonprescription medication are "completely false."

Lehner, who used his Twitter feed over the weekend to focus on NHL player safety amid concerns about the Buffalo Sabres' treatment of Jack Eichel, called out Vigneault on Saturday:

Here's the Flyers coach's full response:

Lehner clarified he wasn't accusing Vigneault of distributing pills to players but was discussing the coach's methods in terms of how he treats players, which he believes are "unacceptable," per Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher released a statement Sunday in response to the allegations.

"The health and well-being of our players is our top priority, and any care provided to them comes from the team's health care professionals, not the coaching staff," Fletcher said. "We have no reason to believe any of our players have received improper care."

Meanwhile, Lehner highlighted what he believes was improper care from the Sabres' training staff while he dealt with an ankle injury during the 2015-16 season:

His concerns come as Buffalo and Eichel remain in an extended standoff about the type of treatment the star center should receive to overcome a neck injury suffered last season.

The Sabres prefer a traditional disk fusion, while Eichel's camp wants him to receive artificial disk replacement surgery they believe will provide more long-term health benefits. The team is hesitant because that procedure has never been performed on an NHL player.

Buffalo's efforts to trade the three-time All-Star have been unsuccessful amid the medical uncertainty, and Eichel was stripped of the captaincy ahead of the 2021-22 season as he remains without a timetable to return.

Lehner called on the NHL Players' Association to do more on Eichel's behalf:

The Sabres open the new season Oct. 14 when they host the Montreal Canadiens, while the Flyers begin play Oct. 15 at home against the Vancouver Canucks.