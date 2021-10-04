Enes Kanter 'Very Disappointed' LeBron James Didn't Encourage People to Get Vaccine

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics veteran Enes Kanter is "disappointed" LeBron James didn't take on a bigger role in encouraging fellow NBA players to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"When I heard it, I was very disappointed, and it is ridiculous," Kanter told CNN (h/t Ken Meyer of Mediaite). "Obviously, LeBron James, he’s one of the faces of the league. And he should be the first one to go out there and say, 'Listen, everyone, I got the vaccine and I’m encouraging everyone, my community, everyone, basketball fans, non-basketball fans, all sport fans to go out, get this vaccine so we could save other lives.'"

James recently said that he has been vaccinated but stopped short of telling others they should do the same.

"I know what I did for me and my family," James told reporters at Lakers Media Day. "I know what some of my friends did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities, and things they want to do, that's not my job."

He added: "I don't think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods."

James previously said he was going to keep his decision on the vaccine "private" and noted he was "very skeptical" about it.

The NBA has had significant buy-in, with more than 95 percent of players receiving at least one shot, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

There are still several high-profile players who remain unvaccinated, including Bradley Beal and Michael Porter Jr., while Kyrie Irving has yet to disclose his status.

In September, Kanter publicly criticized teammates for not getting vaccinated.

"If you're a player and you're not vaccinated and you miss a week or two weeks, it could literally change the whole season," Kanter told Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone. "And we're trying to win a championship!"

About 76 percent of Americans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, per the New York Times.