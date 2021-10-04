Tom Brady Becomes 4th NFL QB to Beat All 32 Teams With Buccaneers' Win Over Patriots

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

After defeating the New England Patriots 19-17 on Sunday Night Football at Foxborough, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now beaten all 32 NFL teams.

He is just the fourth QB to ever do it, matching Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees.

It took Brady 22 seasons to beat the Patriots. Of course, he hadn't faced them until Sunday after spending the first 20 seasons of his career with New England before leaving for Tampa in free agency during the 2020 offseason.

It was the 233rd overall regular-season win of Brady's career, with the Buffalo Bills being his favorite opponent (32-3 record).

Like Brady, it took homecoming games for Favre and Manning to accomplish the feat of beating all 32 teams. Favre beat the Green Bay Packers as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2009, while Manning beat the Indianapolis Colts in 2014 after leaving for the Denver Broncos. Brees split his wins between the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.