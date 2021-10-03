Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs 'Haven’t Dug Ourselves Out of the Hole Yet' After Eagles Win

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes kept his eyes on the bigger picture following the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-30 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We’ve haven’t dug ourselves out of the hole yet," Mahomes told reporters after the team improved to 2-2 after having dropped back-to-back games.

The Chiefs got off to a 2-2 start in 2016 before going four straight years without dropping any of its first four contests. Because of that, it's little surprise that Mahomes doesn't think the team's position is good enough right now.

Kansas City's defense is also raising some cause for concern. The unit was allowing 430 yards per game—third-most in the NFL—entering Week 4 and surrendered 461 yards to the Eagles. Jalen Hurts finished 32-of-48 for 387 yards and two touchdowns.

A team that boasts Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on offense doesn't need to be an elite defensive team to win a Super Bowl. The Chiefs were the AFC champions in 2019 and 2020 despite finishing 17th and 16th in yards allowed.

But the Kansas City defense will at least need to be adequate because otherwise it will be a repeat of 2018, when the New England Patriots rolled up the Chiefs for 524 yards in the AFC title game.

Week 5 will be another early barometer for Andy Reid's squad. The Buffalo Bills pitched two shutouts over the past three weeks, and Josh Allen has 1,055 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Chiefs sat seventh in Bleacher Report's most recent NFL power rankings, behind the Cleveland Browns, San Diego Chargers and Bills within their conference. Should they falter against Buffalo, they'll fall even further down the pecking order of AFC contenders.