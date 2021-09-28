2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?

0 of 32

For the first two weeks of the 2021 season, things went pretty much according to script. This isn't to say that there weren't some surprises. But for the most part, the teams we expected to be Super Bowl contenders rolled along while the teams that were supposed to be doormats were just that.

That changed in Week 3.

In Los Angeles, the biggest showdown of the 2021 season to date went to the challenger, with the Rams knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Minnesota, the Vikings rattled off 23 unanswered points to send the Seahawks to 1-2. And in Pittsburgh, the now-reeling Steelers lost in decisive fashion to a Bengals team they have pushed around with impunity for years.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are a perfect 3-0. So are the Arizona Cardinals. But after falling at home to the rival Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs are 1-2 and sitting in the cellar of the AFC West.

After a wild and wacky Week 3 around the league, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered yet again to rank the league's teams from worst to best.

The No. 32 team hasn't changed.

But there's a brand-new No. 1.