Oilers' Josh Archibald out Indefinitely After Being Diagnosed with Heart Condition

Edmonton Oilers winger Josh Archibald is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with myocarditis.

Head coach Dave Tippett told reporters Archibald had tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that found an increased rate of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in patients who had COVID-19.

The condition can be serious, even for a professional athlete in the prime of his career. Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez missed the entire 2020 MLB season after being diagnosed with the ailment.

Rodriguez told the New York Times' James Wagner he initially couldn't hold down any food and lost 20 pounds in 10 days. Doctors also advised him to avoid any physical activity for three months so as to keep his heart rate down.

Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock told The Athletic's Michael Russo he was diagnosed with myocarditis last fall. General manager Ken Holland said the team is expected to be without Stalock for the entirety of the upcoming campaign.

Archibald signed with the Oilers ahead of the 2019-20 season. In two years with the team, he has 19 goals and 15 assists in 114 appearances.

Holland said in September the 28-year-old was the only member of the active roster who wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Oilers are five games into their preseason and host the Calgary Flames on Monday. They drop the puck on the regular season Oct. 13 against the Vancouver Canucks.