LeBron James Shouts Out Nunn, Bazemore, Jordan as Newcomer Standouts at Lakers Camp

Only three players remain from last year's Los Angeles Lakers roster, so plenty of newcomers stepped foot in El Segundo, California, this week as the 17-time NBA champions took the court for training camp.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James, who is one of the holdovers, shouted out a few of the new faces in particular when speaking with reporters Thursday:

Kendrick Nunn signed a two-year deal with the Lakers after arriving from the Miami Heat, with whom he averaged 14.6 points on 48.5 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season. He'll likely come off the bench in L.A. but should be heavily featured in the guard rotation.

Kent Bazemore is back in L.A. for his second stint with the Lakers after playing 23 games in purple and gold during the 2013-14 season. He's entering his 10th NBA season and averaged 7.2 points and 3.4 boards per game for the Golden State Warriors last season.

DeAndre Jordan, a longtime L.A. Clipper, has now returned to Southern California after spending last season with the Brooklyn Nets (7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds per game). He and fellow veteran big man Dwight Howard will patrol the paint.

Only James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are returning from last year's squad as the Lakers begin their quest for their second NBA title in three seasons. The Lakers will kick off regular-season play on Oct. 19 at home against the Golden State Warriors in Staples Center.