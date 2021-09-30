Coyotes Plan to Relax Game-Day Dress Code, According To ESPN Survey of NHL Teams

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The NHL's strict game-day dress code has long been a sticking point among players. Now it seems the Arizona Coyotes plan to separate themselves from the pack.

According to ESPN, in a survey of all 32 teams, the Coyotes were the only team to reveal they intend to fully relax their dress code for the 2021-22 season.

According to the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, "Players are required to wear jackets, ties and dress pants to all Club games and while traveling to and from such games unless otherwise specified by the Head Coach or General Manager."

Players were allowed to dress however they wanted for games during the 2020 playoff bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton. Despite the players enjoying the freedom to wear whatever they wanted, the league chose to return to enforcing the CBA policy in 2020-21.

The Coyotes began to loosen restrictions on their dress code last season. Chief brand officer Alex Meruelo Jr. approached former team captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson with the idea to relax the dress code for home games, and Ekman-Larsson was more than open to it.

"To be the first team to go no dress code was awesome," Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun told ESPN. "The guys loved it. I think it's great to be able to show a bit of your personality and your closet other than just your suits. I had fun with it. I enjoyed it. I'm glad it's something we'll continue to do."

The NBA and NFL allow their players to show off their personalities with their outfits before games. Some players are hoping the NHL will ease its rules so they can follow the lead of the Coyotes.

"I wish there was no dress code for games and stuff," Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews told ESPN. "I don't mind wearing a suit, but it gets old, I guess. It gets old pretty quick. I think it'd be fun to wear different things and be able to express yourself, similar to what the NBA does or even the NFL a little bit."

The 2021-22 NHL season is set to begin on October 12.