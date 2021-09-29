Report: NBA Board of Governors Approves Change for Reviews on Out-of-Bounds Calls

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA Board of Governors approved a rule change that will make coach's challenges the only form of review on out-of-bounds calls with less than two minutes remaining in games.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news. These calls were previously automatically reviewed, which led to several pace-of-game issues late in contests.

Teams are currently permitted only one challenge per game, regardless of whether the first review was successful.

This change seems to be a slight alteration in the NBA's mindset, prioritizing flow of the game rather than 100 percent accuracy. This is a bit of a Catch-22 situation. It's likely some calls are going to be missed by forgoing the automatic review, and that will likely have people up in arms if a call goes against their team.

That said, there was an overall frustration with the constant starting and stopping late in games to review what were sometimes obvious calls.

It's a difficult situation to navigate, but the NBA appears determined to put the onus on the coaches to catch these mistakes. One potential long-term solution would be allowing coaches who are successful in their first challenge to receive another opportunity.