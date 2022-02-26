Magic's Markelle Fultz to Return from ACL Injury vs. Pacers

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz will return to the floor for the first time in over a year on Monday against the Indiana Pacers.

Fultz, 23, suffered a torn ACL in January 2021 that caused him to miss the majority of the 2020-21 season. He appeared in just eight games, averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 assists per game.

About 11 months later, the guard returned to practice in early December.

The 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick did show his potential in 2019-20, appearing in 72 of 73 possible regular-season games with Orlando while averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

He helped the Magic secure the No. 8 seed in the playoffs that year before earning a three-year, $50 million extension.

Though the knee injury tempered expectations, Fultz is looking to rebound and take advantage of his enormous upside.