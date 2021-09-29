Hornets' LaMelo Ball Announces Launch of College Scholarship Program

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has launched a college scholarship program.

Per TMZ Sports, Ball will reward one four-year scholarship to Long Island University's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment for the 2021-22 academic year to a sports management or communication/marketing major.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, interested students must have scored at least 1,100 on the SAT or 22 on the ACT and fill out an essay about where they see themselves in 10 years and how the LaMelo Scholarship can help them achieve that goal.

"I want to encourage the next generation of sports executives and leaders to follow their dreams just like I did to make it to the NBA.

"I'm fortunate to have the means and public platform to support others, so I want to do my part and create a lane for a student to get a strong education and be in position to make a meaningful impact in the sports industry."

Ball famously decided to skip college altogether in order to get an early start on his professional basketball career. The California native spent time in the Lithuanian Basketball League, Junior Basketball Association and National Basketball League in Australia before entering the 2020 NBA draft.

The Hornets selected Ball with the No. 3 overall pick. He had a terrific debut season, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in 51 appearances to win the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year award.