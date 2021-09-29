Big E Talks WWE Title Win; Bischoff on Wyatt-AEW Rumors; Riddle-Vince Relationship

Photo credit: WWE.com

Big E Reveals When He Knew About WWE Title Win

Big E is a couple of weeks removed from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and beating Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on Raw, and the new WWE champ is getting a chance to reflect on his career-defining victory.

Appearing on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Eric Mutter), Big E discussed precisely when he found out that he would be winning the WWE Championship.

Big E said that while the wheels were set in motion when he tweeted that he would be cashing in later that same night, he wasn't 100 percent counting on winning the title until it happened:

"I didn't know I was going to Raw 'til that Saturday. We did the show in New York and I was driving from New York to DC, and then I just got a call that my travel and everything was adjusted. So I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to Raw.' But it wasn't until Monday afternoon, pretty much right before I sent the tweet, that it was like, 'Alright, all systems are go and this is what we're doing.' So pretty much from then on, it feels like my life changed because everything has been so much more hectic. I had a bunch of people reach out and do interviews that Monday. It's like, 'Alright, we have to do these interviews Monday afternoon.' I was like, 'Nothing's been done yet. I just sent out a tweet.' But things were already in motion.

"You know how it is in our industry; you don't really know until it happens. So I always kept waiting for some sort of swerve or a segment to run too long, or something to happen where I'd have to backpedal or maybe even lose the briefcase. I don't want this to sound arrogant, but a part of me did. But a larger part of me thought, 'There's no way this is going to happen because people would lose their minds. People would be upset.' That's not good heat. That's not compelling, 'Oh, let me watch this.' That's like, 'Alright you've let me down once more' heat."

WWE did indeed go through with Big E winning the title in what was perhaps one of the most significant moments in the history of Raw.

Since that win, Big E has proved he belongs at the top of the red brand by doing battle with the likes of Universal champion Roman Reigns and Lashley.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Big E faced Lashley in a steel cage match in the main event, marking his first title defense. New Day stopped The Hurt Business from interfering, and Big E hit a Big Ending off the second rope to secure the win.

Now, Big E seemingly has his sights set on a singles match against Reigns at Survivor Series in November, which could be one of the biggest matches of the year.

Bischoff on When AEW Should Debut Bray Wyatt

Amid talk that Bray Wyatt could debut on Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite in Rochester, New York, former WCW President Eric Bischoff suggested doing so would be a mistake on AEW's part.

Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported that the Rochester show has been discussed as the possible time and place for Wyatt's debut, should the promotion sign him, since late former AEW star and Wyatt Family member Brodie Lee (aka Luke Harper) was from Rochester.

In order for that to happen, however, WWE would have had to waive the standard 90-day non-compete clause since Wyatt was released in late July.

Even if a Wyatt debut is on the table for Wednesday's show, Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) that it would be the wrong move on AEW's part based on the all the huge debuts the company has had recently:

"Let's just assume Bray Wyatt is going to end up [in AEW]. I wouldn't do that 'til after the first of [January]. I'd save that for the first quarter of next year because they've had so many signings, and they're great ones too. I'm not being critical or dismissing them in any form. You got Sting, Christian Cage, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, etc.

"These are super talented assets, they've brought in so many great assets over such a short period of time they tend to dilute each other and it's not as meaningful as it could be, in my opinion, if they were spaced out a little more. That's why if I was bringing in Bray Wyatt, if I was [AEW President] Tony Khan, I'd lay off the surprises and the chatter about who's coming in and not coming in and more for the audience. It's like a roller coaster and we've been on this incredible, exciting roller coaster ride, and the only way you're going to enjoy the next big exhilaration point on that roller coaster is to get a little bit of a rest."

To Bischoff's point, AEW has brought in a ton of new talent recently, especially at and around the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month.

CM Punk debuted just a few weeks before All Out, while Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho all debuted at the show.

All of the aforementioned wrestlers figure to be big-time performers for AEW, but there could be diminishing returns if AEW debuts someone on a weekly basis rather than focusing on the talent already there.

Wyatt would be a big signing for AEW, but waiting to debut him during a lull could be a smart move, especially since there may not be any other top-tier talents available for the company to bring in after Wyatt.

Riddle Talks Getting Scolded By Vince

Riddle has been among the key players on Raw over the past several months, and it is clear that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a fan, as he gives Riddle no shortage of television time and put him in a tag team with Randy Orton.

Appearing on Out of Character with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Riddle acknowledged that while he believes McMahon likes his work, he also hasn't shied from reining him in when needed:

"I am extremely confident, but I've also put the work in to be as confident as I am in what I say. I do think Vince respects it. I think he likes me a lot, but I do think that I've overstepped my boundaries a couple times and he has definitely told me that I have. At the same time, I kind of look at it like this: I really don't mean to rub people the wrong way, but at the same time, we're in the world of professional wrestling and I talk trash. That's what I do, that's part of my job. And I feel that if I talk really good trash, people may get upset, but I just feel like I'm really good at my job."

There is seemingly constant speculation about Riddle having backstage heat in WWE since he doesn't hold back when it comes to making controversial statements about other wrestlers.

During his time in WWE, Riddle has criticized Goldberg, called out Brock Lesnar for a match and said he could beat up Reigns in a real fight.

Riddle has undoubtedly ruffled some feathers, but he has also kept himself relevant, which is likely a big reason McMahon has given him so many opportunities.

If McMahon truly had any significant issues with The Original Bro, he likely wouldn't receive the type of airtime that he does every Monday night.

Riddle has the top dog in WWE behind him, and if he continues to thrive in an on-screen capacity, there may be a path to the main event scene for Riddle.

