Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers Targeting Western Conference Teams for Move

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

If the Philadelphia 76ers do trade Ben Simmons, they are reportedly looking to get him out of the Eastern Conference.

Per USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, the Sixers are "targeting" Western Conference teams in their search to find a trade partner for the three-time All-Star.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.