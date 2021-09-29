Report: Andrew Wiggins Trade Hasn't Been Discussed by Warriors Despite Vaccine Stance

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly operating under the "belief" forward Andrew Wiggins will receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Anthony Slater reported Tuesday on The Athletic NBA Show podcast the Warriors don't think Wiggins is willing to forfeit half his $31.6 million salary, which would be the likely result of sitting out all of the team's home games after the NBA denied his petition for a religious exemption regarding the vaccine.

"He'll probably get it. If he doesn't, I think they'll readjust then, but I think they'd have time to do so," Slater said. "In no way—I have not heard anyone behind the scenes yet say, 'Oh, better start shopping him' or something like that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.