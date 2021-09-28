NBA's Updated COVID-19 Guidelines Outline Rules for Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Players

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The NBA has released its 65-page health-and-safety protocols for the 2021-22 season, and they include restrictions on players who are not fully vaccinated.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided more information Tuesday:

ESPN's Tim Bontemps added more information:

Bontemps added: "And, in some ways, it is even more restrictive than last season for unvaccinated players – including non-fully vaccinated players having to have their locker 'as distant from other players as possible.'"

Per a statement from NBPA executive Michele Roberts, over 90 percent of NBA players are fully vaccinated.

The protocols report comes amid some NBA players saying that they are not vaccinated, including Washington Wizards All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, who said he still considering getting the vaccine:

Other players refused to disclose their vaccination status, including Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who missed his team's media day in person because of New York City's proof-of-vaccination requirement.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins applied for a religious exemption to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine, but the NBA denied the request.

He is in line to miss home games for the Golden State Warriors at San Francisco's Chase Center because of the San Francisco Department of Public Health's requirement for proof of vaccination for large indoor events.

Irving would also miss games in New York because of a similar requirement.

The NBA regular season is scheduled to begin on Oct. 19 with a doubleheader when the Nets visit the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors will play the host Los Angeles Lakers in the nightcap.