Klay Thompson 'Looked Great' at Warriors' 1st Practice, Steve Kerr Says

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson hasn't played an NBA game in over two years. After tearing his ACL in the 2019 Finals, Thompson tore his Achilles prior to the 2020-21 season.

As he works his way back from injury, Thompson is looking to return to his old form as a 40-plus percent three-point shooter. During the start of Warriors training camp this week, it sounds like Thompson is well on his way.

"Klay looked great," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "Shooting lights out, and his team won the daily shooting competition."

Thompson is regarded as one of the best sharpshooters in the NBA. Alongside his fellow "Splash Bro" Stephen Curry, Thompson was an integral part of Golden State's high-powered offense. He helped lead the Warriors to three NBA championships and five consecutive Finals appearances.

In two seasons without Thompson on the floor, Golden State has missed the playoffs in both years. The team knows how important Thompson is to its success, and Kerr said his return has lifted his teammates' spirits.

"Everyone's excited that Klay is out on the floor. He basically did every single thing in practice today. ... Klay is just so happy to be playing, and we're all so happy to see him part of it," Kerr said.

Curry led the Warriors with a career-high 32 points per game last season. But no other player averaged more than 20 points, and only two of them averaged 15 or more.

Golden State has drafted in the lottery each of the past two seasons. Center James Wiseman was selected No. 2 overall in 2020. The Warriors drafted Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody with the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 draft.

Thompson is known for his soft-spoken and stoic nature. But being back with his teammates playing the game he loves has brought out his joy.

"He was smiling, laughing and joking around," Kerr said. "It was really fun to see the old Klay back."