Sheriff Tiraspol Stuns Real Madrid 2-1 in Champions League Thriller

Sheriff Tiraspol secured one of the biggest upsets in world football history Tuesday with a 2-1 road win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Sebastien Thill scored the game-winner in the 89th minute with an incredible strike from outside the box:

It helped the Moldovan club pull off the shocking defeat over Real Madrid, the winningest club in European football history with 13 continental titles.

It represented a massive upset within the sport:

Not only is Sheriff making its Champions League debut this season, but the club is the first from the Moldovan National Division to even reach the group stage. Sheriff, which is third in the domestic table, entered the competition in the first round of qualifying and advanced through four rounds to get on this stage.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are much more familiar with the competition with several players on the roster having won three straight titles from 2016-18. The club has advanced to at least the knockout stage every year since 1997.

The team also entered in solid form, leading La Liga through seven matches.

It didn't matter when the two sides stepped onto the pitch, with Sheriff taking the lead through Jasrubek Yakhshiboev.

Karim Benzema scored the equalizer for Real on a penalty in the 65th minute, but the underdogs bounced back and came away with the victory.

After also beating Shakhtar Donetsk in the first match, Sheriff are now in first place in Group D and in excellent shape to advance to the round of 16. Real Madrid are in second place with three points.