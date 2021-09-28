Mackenzie Blackwood Confirms He's Devils' Only Unvaccinated Player

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is the only member of his team who is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I have a couple health concerns, health reasons why I'm working through it a little slower," Blackwood said, per Corey Masisak of The Athletic. "I have a couple boxes I want to check off and not just rush to do it."

Masisak noted the other 49 players at Devils' training camp are all vaccinated.

"Everyone has been great," Blackwood said. "I'm not trying to be a distraction to them while I work through it. I am really lucky to have a great set of teammates that support me no matter what, whether they agree or disagree with me."

While the goaltender said he is working through his decision, Lena H. Sun and Joel Achenbach of the Washington Post reported a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die and 10 times less likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 during the spring and summer.

The Devils were hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than most teams last season when they were forced to shut down activities for two weeks with more than 12 players testing positive.

Blackwood was among those who did and said he was symptomatic for weeks.

As Masisak explained, Blackwood's status as an unvaccinated player also represents a potential competitive disadvantage because he will not be allowed to travel to Canada for any of the team's nine games there this season if he is not fully vaccinated two weeks before the games.

New Jersey's first game in Canada is Dec. 3, meaning its goaltender depth could be tested if he cannot take the ice.

What's more, the team could suspend him without pay if he misses those games or time with the virus or as a high-risk close contact.

Blackwood appeared in 35 games for the Devils last season and had a 14-17-4 record with a goals against average of 3.04 and save percentage of .902. It was a step in the wrong direction after he posted a goals against average of 2.61 in 2018-19 and 2.77 in 2019-20.

The Devils are scheduled to start their regular season Oct. 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks.