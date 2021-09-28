Simone Biles Has Hinted at Participating in 2024 Paris Olympics, Coach Says

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Decorated gymnast Simone Biles has yet to commit to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but it looks as though she's warming up to the idea.

In the most recent episode of the Facebook Watch and Religion of Sports series Simone vs Herself, Biles' head coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi hinted at the possibility of Biles returning.

"Actually, she texted me a couple days ago and she said, 'Ha ha, tell me why I'm thinking of 2024.' ... I said, 'Unfinished business?' And she responded with, 'Maybe,'" Canqueteau-Landi said.

Biles participated in the Tokyo Olympics but withdrew from five finals to focus on her mental health. She competed in the balance beam and won a bronze medal, giving her seven career Olympic medals, which is tied with Shannon Miller for most all-time by an American gymnast.