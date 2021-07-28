Simone Biles Withdraws from Individual All-Around to Focus on Mental Health

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday's individual all-around competition in women's gymnastics at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In a statement, USA Gymnastics noted that the decision was made for Biles to focus on her mental health following a medical evaluation:

NBC Olympics also tweeted an update on Biles' status:

Per USA Gymnastics, Jade Carey will replace Biles in the individual all-around. Biles will continue to be evaluated before determining whether she will compete in the individual event finals next week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.