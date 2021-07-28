Simone Biles Withdraws from Individual All-Around to Focus on Mental Health

Simone Biles Withdraws from Individual All-Around to Focus on Mental HealthJuly 28, 2021
USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday's individual all-around competition in women's gymnastics at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
In a statement, USA Gymnastics noted that the decision was made for Biles to focus on her mental health following a medical evaluation:
USA Gymnastics @USAGym
After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. <a href="https://t.co/6ILdtSQF7o">pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o</a>
NBC Olympics also tweeted an update on Biles' status:
#TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics
Update on Simone Biles:<br><br>After further medical evaluation, to focus on her mental health, it has been announced that Simone Biles is out of the All Around. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TokyoOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TokyoOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/bgeOkUfE1V">pic.twitter.com/bgeOkUfE1V</a>
Per USA Gymnastics, Jade Carey will replace Biles in the individual all-around. Biles will continue to be evaluated before determining whether she will compete in the individual event finals next week.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
