Sun's Jonquel Jones Named 2021 WNBA MVP Before Playoff Semifinals

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones has been named 2021 WNBA Most Valuable Player.

After a stellar season in which she led the Sun to the top seed in the WNBA playoffs, Jones received 48 of 49 first-place votes from the national media panel. Phoenix Mercury forward Brittney Griner received one first-place vote.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart placed third, Minnesota Lynx center and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Sylvia Fowles was fourth and Washington Mystics center Tina Charles landed in fifth.

In her fifth season in the WNBA, Jones averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocked shots and 1.3 steals, and Connecticut went 26-6. Jones has been on a steady rise since entering the league, winning Most Improved Player in 2017 and Sixth Player of the Year in 2018.

"What does it take an MVP-type player, not just a great player?" Sun head coach Curt Miller said. "It's her ability to continue to keep adding to her game and play both sides of the ball."

Miller noted Jones' improvement on defense as an integral part of Connecticut's success this season.

"She became more of a rim protector, and has established herself for a long time now as one of the premier rebounding players in the world," Miller said.

Jones' MVP win completes a decorated regular season for the Sun. Miller was named Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. Brionna Jones earned Most Improved Player, receiving 38 of 49 first-place votes.

The Sun will host the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday night.