WWE Rumors: Goldberg vs. Lashley at Crown Jewel, Alexa Bliss' Absence, Draft Plans

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Goldberg vs. Lashley Reportedly Scheduled for Crown Jewel

The expected rematch between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley is reportedly scheduled for WWE's next pay-per-view.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the stage is now set for Goldberg and Lashley to clash at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 21.

On Monday night's episode of Raw, Goldberg appeared via satellite and addressed what happened at SummerSlam when he faced Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Lashley won that match when the referee determined Goldberg could not continue due to a knee injury, but it was what happened after the match that truly left a lasting impression on the WWE Universe.

The All Mighty attacked Goldberg after the match, leading to his son, Gage, jumping into the ring and attempting to save his father.

Lashley turned around quickly and put Gage in the Hurt Lock, but he let go when he realized who it was.

MVP insisted Lashley had no way of knowing who had attacked him, and Goldberg vowed retribution for what Lashley did to his teenage son.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Goldberg made it clear Monday that he is ready to get his revenge, and with Lashley losing to Big E in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship on Monday, the door is open for the Goldberg vs. Lashley rematch to take place next month.

Bliss Reportedly Taking Time Off

Following her loss to Raw women's champion Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules, Alexa Bliss is reportedly set to take some time away from WWE.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri, the expectation is that Bliss will be off WWE programming for "a few months" before returning.

Charlotte beat Bliss at Extreme Rules when she attempted to destroy Alexa's Lilly doll. That did enough to distract Bliss and allow Flair to pick up the win and retain the title.

After the match, Charlotte did indeed ruin Lilly by ripping the doll into pieces, which resulted in Bliss throwing a tantrum in the ring and on her way down the ramp.

Bliss did not appear on Monday's episode of Raw, but Charlotte addressed her, noting that she faced the "old Alexa" at Extreme Rules and wanted to see more of her in that form moving forward.

If Bliss does take some time off, it will give WWE a chance to adjust her character and bring her back fresh.

What happened at Extreme Rules could either result in a darker and more aggressive Bliss, or it could result in her reverting to the Goddess gimmick that brought her so much success in the past.

Either way, a reset should be a good thing for Alexa and her character in terms of re-establishing her as a title contender.

What Networks Know About WWE Draft Plans

WWE has reportedly informed its networks of some of the decisions it plans to make in the WWE Draft.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE has told Fox and USA Network "a few things" regarding what they intend they do with the draft, specifically when it comes to "key" Superstars.

Meltzer added that while it is already known internally where some of the biggest names are going to land, anything beyond that has yet to be decided.

WWE doesn't have much time left to make those decisions, as Night 1 of the draft will take place Friday night on SmackDown, followed by Night 2 next Monday on Raw.

SmackDown has undoubtedly been the better show than Raw over the past year, primarily due to the work of universal champion Roman Reigns, although the tide has turned a bit in recent weeks.

While the blue brand remains strong, Raw has been much better thanks to Big E's pursuit and capture of the WWE Championship.

With Reigns and Big E likely to remain on their respective brands, the foundation is set for both SmackDown and Raw to be quality shows moving forward.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).