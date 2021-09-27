X

    Warriors Media Day 2021: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Top Interviews, Videos

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 28, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    The Golden State Warriors, ultimately, had a disappointing 2020-21 season. Klay Thompson missed his second successive year due to injury, rookie James Wiseman was outclassed by other lottery picks like LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, and Steph Curry's incredible season wasn't enough to earn the team a playoff berth. 

    That led to an offseason of speculation that the team might try to make a splashy trade to get another star for the core of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, and make one last push for a title. 

    But the deal didn't come, and now the Warriors head into this season with a blend of former champions and young, mostly unproven talents like Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. 

    Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

    Bob Myers on trades: I expect this roster to be our roster now and in the near term...I want to see what the team looks like as constructed.

    Ann Killion @annkillion

    Klay "it give me a lot of of life to see these young guys - it reminds me of when everything was so fresh with me and Steph and Draymond."

    Such was the backdrop for Monday's media day. But the major question on everyone's mind was when Thompson might be able to play again:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Bob Myers said Klay Thompson can do a lot in camp, "just not contact, no 5-on-5." Said there will be a point -- "maybe January" -- where Klay will know he's ready. But it'll be a patient ramp up and a whole lot of scrimmaging, even high-intensity G-League practices before.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Steve Kerr makes it clear that Klay's return will be at a home game 👏 <a href="https://t.co/DbzKZDDzNI">pic.twitter.com/DbzKZDDzNI</a>

    Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

    Klay Thompson on his timetable to returning: "Don't have a set date, but don't anticipate anything before 12 months, that's at least until late November, early December...But there is an end date and that's what excites me. The worst is far, far behind me."

    Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

    Klay Thompson: "Feels so good to put this jersey on and it feels great being on the court."

    Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

    Klay Thompson pointed out that shooters generally have longevity in the league -- he added that he intends to be in it for a long time to come.

    Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

    Steph Curry on getting to play with Klay Thompson again soon:<br><br>“It’s going to be beautiful.”

    "It's going to be beautiful," Curry told reporters when asked about how he feels about being reunited with Thompson on the court soon.

    It's a sentiment shared by Dubs fans. Oh, and if you were wondering how Thompson's jumper looks these days, well, fear not—the stroke is still pure:

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Klay had his own three-point contest and didn’t miss 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/HXRLWblCBJ">pic.twitter.com/HXRLWblCBJ</a>

    Thompson isn't the only player working his way back to 100 percent, as Wiseman saw his rookie season cut short due to a meniscus injury:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    James Wiseman said he's running like "50, 60" percent, ramping up his lateral movement. He's been working with new assistant coach Dejan Milojević in recent weeks on various parts of his game, including: "Defending without fouling, using my verticality at the rim."

    Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

    James Wiseman: "My knee is great so far. ... The time (for a return date) is unknown."

    Another huge storyline surrounding the Warriors heading into the season is the status of Andrew Wiggins, who remains unvaccinated. Under current San Francisco law, he will not be permitted to practice with the team in the city or play in any games, as events with 1,000 or more people can only be attended by vaccinated individuals. 

    Wiggins commented on the situation:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Andrew Wiggins: "I'm just going to keep all that private right now...Anything that has to do with my status, vaccination, I'm going to keep it personal, private."

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Andrew Wiggins: "Back is definitely against the wall. I'm gonna keep fighting for what I believe. What's right to one person isn't right to the other and vice versa."

    Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

    Wiggins when asked why he doesn't just explain his side: "Because it's none of your business."

    Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

    Andre Iguodala said he's upset about what he's reading about Wiggins, adding that he's worried his brand is being hurt. "There's people that have an excuse and there's people who have actual values," he said, adding that Wiggins has values.

    "It's difficult," Curry told reporters regarding Wiggins' situation. "... At the end of the day, it's up to him. At the end of the day, we hope he has the right information and access to all of the right resources. We hope he's available."

    Wiggins is facing the possibility of missing every Warriors home game, or half of the team's season, as the NBA already rejected his request for exemption on religious grounds. This situation has the potential to be a huge deal for the Warriors, especially since Thompson likely won't be back until sometime this winter. 

    As for the players that Steve Kerr will have at his disposal, he told reporters he wants to rework the team's offensive identity and find the best way to develop Kuminga and Moody:

    Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

    Kerr says the Warriors want to rebuild their offensive identity with better spacing, and this season he thinks they have a better group for spacing, with screens and know-how about playing off of Steph and Klay.

    Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

    Regarding the development of Kuminga and Moody, Steve Kerr said there will be a mix of film work, on-court work, possibly games. "We have the find the right mix of that as a staff."

    And Moody is just really excited to be playing with Curry. 

    "I used to use Steph in [NBA2K]," he told reporters. "He doesn't miss in 2K at all. ... It's crazy to think that I'm on the same team as Steph."

    Finally, while Draymond Green was not present at media day—he had an excused absence—the aforementioned Curry was present and debuted his new kicks:

    B/R Kicks @brkicks

    First look at the ninth signature shoe for <a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> at NBA media day 🍪 <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> <a href="https://t.co/IwGrIN5EgP">pic.twitter.com/IwGrIN5EgP</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    “Really excited about the future. We’re gonna take care of business this year.”<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> || <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSWMediaDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSWMediaDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/z2H1i3iMwa">pic.twitter.com/z2H1i3iMwa</a>

    "Very excited to be here, starting the new season," Curry said. "Really excited about the future. We're gonna take care of business this year."

