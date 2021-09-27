Lonzo Ball Says He Expects to Return to Traditional PG Role With Bulls

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Lonzo Ball is ready for a new beginning with the Chicago Bulls. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, Ball signed a four-year, $85 million deal with Chicago this offseason.

But for Ball, a new beginning means a return to his old self. When asked about his role on the team during Monday's media availability, Ball said he expects to play as more of a traditional point guard.

"Talking to Billy [Donovan], just getting back to being a more traditional PG," Ball said. "Last year [with the Pelicans] was different for me but whatever the coach asks me, I'll do to the best of my abilities. This year, it looks like I'll be PG."

