Kawhi Leonard Says He Won't Leave Clippers 'Unless Something Drastic Happens'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Kawhi Leonard plans to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers for the long haul.

The forward explained why he signed a four-year, $176 million contract during media day on Monday:

"I'm here. I'm here to be a Clipper," Leonard said. "I'm not going to another team unless something drastic happens, but I'm here for the long run."

The 30-year-old declined the $36 million option on his last contract to become a free agent in the offseason. He could have signed a shorter deal to maintain flexibility, including a "one and one" that would allow him to opt out next offseason, but he chose the longer deal to stay in Los Angeles.

The big concern for Leonard is his health after suffering a partial tear to his ACL during the postseason.

Though he will miss a significant portion of the 2021-22 season while rehabbing, the exact timeline is unknown.

"I think at this point, it's just no one knows when you're dealing with a recovery from an ACL [injury], the time frame," Clippers president Lawrence Frank said last week, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "... He has a very detailed plan with a great group, and we'll just let his body and the doctors tell us when it's the right time."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Leonard said Monday taking the long-term deal makes him more likely to return this season, whereas he would be more cautious if he would have hit free agency again in 2022.

It's good news for the Clippers, who are looking to build off last year's trip to the Western Conference finals. Even if he doesn't play this season, Los Angeles can be happy to have one of the sport's elite players through at least 2023-24.

The five-time All-Star has won two NBA titles and was named Finals MVP for each team, adding two Defensive Player of the Year awards to his resume. The Clippers will hope to have him back at full strength as they seek their first championship in franchise history.