Neil Olshey on Damian Lillard Trade: Blazers 'Will Never Be Receptive' Despite Rumors

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey said Monday that the team will "will never be receptive of moving Dame."

Lillard has spent his entire nine-year NBA career with the Trail Blazers and is signed through the 2024-25 season.

There was still speculation during the summer that the guard would want a fresh start after Portland lost in the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the team's inability to build a contender around him and the backlash following the hiring of head coach Chauncey Billups might eventually push him out the door.

