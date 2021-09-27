76ers Media Day 2021: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Top Interviews, Videos

76ers Media Day 2021: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Top Interviews, VideosSeptember 27, 2021
Joel Embiid and other Philadelphia 76ers players discussed a drama-filled offseason and expectations for the upcoming year at Monday's media day.
The biggest topic was unsurprisingly the status of Ben Simmons, who requested a trade earlier this offseason.
Embiid gave his perspective on Simmons' potential departure:
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid says he's disappointed that Simmons situation has deteriorated. "I really hope he changes his mind..I do love playing with him because he adds so much to our team. We've been building this team around us. I don't see it as 'This is my team'. I don't care about any of that"
Other players also touched on the Simmons situation Monday:
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> forward Tobias Harris: 'If I knew the situation was going to be like this, I would have had the whole team pull up at Ben's house the day after (Game 7 playoff loss to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawks</a>).'
Simmons was the subject of numerous trade rumors before asking for a move, but Embiid said that is just part of the NBA:
Embiid also defended fan criticism:
Amid other uncertainty within the organization, it's a positive that Embiid wants to remain in Philadelphia.
Beyond the Simmons drama, the 76ers still have high hopes for this season after finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference last year. Several players discussed their goals to improve on a personal level:
It could help Philadelphia get over the top toward contention in 2021-22.