    76ers Media Day 2021: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Top Interviews, Videos

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Joel Embiid and other Philadelphia 76ers players discussed a drama-filled offseason and expectations for the upcoming year at Monday's media day.

    The biggest topic was unsurprisingly the status of Ben Simmons, who requested a trade earlier this offseason. 

    Embiid gave his perspective on Simmons' potential departure:

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Part 2: What did Embiid mean by ‘disappointed’? <a href="https://t.co/VdBS5D8q7y">pic.twitter.com/VdBS5D8q7y</a>

    Noah Levick @NoahLevick

    Joel Embiid on what he'd say to Ben Simmons: "Honestly, I'm disappointed."<br><br>Embiid: "In the regular season, we've been so good and so dominant that we know it's working. It's about taking the next step and everyone playing up to their potential."

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    Embiid says he's disappointed that Simmons situation has deteriorated. "I really hope he changes his mind..I do love playing with him because he adds so much to our team. We've been building this team around us. I don't see it as 'This is my team'. I don't care about any of that"

    Other players also touched on the Simmons situation Monday:

    Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> forward Tobias Harris: 'If I knew the situation was going to be like this, I would have had the whole team pull up at Ben's house the day after (Game 7 playoff loss to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawks</a>).'

    Noah Levick @NoahLevick

    Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons: "I've done my part of reaching out and communicating. The situation is what it is at this point. ... Training camp starts tomorrow and I don't think he's coming through that door, so we have to push on right now."

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    Korkmaz on Simmons: "Personally I like Ben a lot. I love playing with him. I would like to play with him, he's still part of us."

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    Shake Milton, on whether the Simmons uncertainty could be a distraction: "Not really. I guess if you let it. The guys in the locker room, we kinda have our head on straight, and we recognize it's gonna be a whirlwind (until it's resolved)."

    Simmons was the subject of numerous trade rumors before asking for a move, but Embiid said that is just part of the NBA:

    Noah Levick @NoahLevick

    Joel Embiid: Trade rumors are "part of the business. ... You can't get mad at that. That's just the way it is."<br><br>Embiid recalls "the whole city wanted" him traded two years, and "you don't really get treated as a human being. ... Then again, it is a business."

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Embiid kept it real 😅 <a href="https://t.co/Lyyp7ccibm">pic.twitter.com/Lyyp7ccibm</a>

    Embiid also defended fan criticism:

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    Embiid, on Philly fans: "Fans have the right to act the way they want to. Personally, I would not want to be in another city...It's only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose...We get paid based on them coming to games and buying jerseys. I'm grateful for it."

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Joel Embiid says he doesn't want to play anywhere else because of how invested the fan base is here. "They know who the 15th guy on the team is ... I could be averaging 50 points a game, and they're going to be mad if we lose."

    Amid other uncertainty within the organization, it's a positive that Embiid wants to remain in Philadelphia.

    Beyond the Simmons drama, the 76ers still have high hopes for this season after finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference last year. Several players discussed their goals to improve on a personal level:

    Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> center Joel Embiid on his defensive impact and wanting to be DPOY: <a href="https://t.co/gcrHz231yb">pic.twitter.com/gcrHz231yb</a>

    Austin Krell @NBAKrell

    Tobias Harris says one of the things he worked on this summer was three-point shooting off the bounce.

    Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> guard Shake Milton says he's worked on his defense in offseason. 'I want to be on the court when it matters the most.'

    Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> wing Matisse Thybulle: 3-point shooting 'is definitely an area of growth for me and where I'm looking to improve.'

    It could help Philadelphia get over the top toward contention in 2021-22.  

