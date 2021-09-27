76ers Media Day 2021: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Top Interviews, Videos

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Joel Embiid and other Philadelphia 76ers players discussed a drama-filled offseason and expectations for the upcoming year at Monday's media day.

The biggest topic was unsurprisingly the status of Ben Simmons, who requested a trade earlier this offseason.

Embiid gave his perspective on Simmons' potential departure:

Other players also touched on the Simmons situation Monday:

Simmons was the subject of numerous trade rumors before asking for a move, but Embiid said that is just part of the NBA:

Embiid also defended fan criticism:

Amid other uncertainty within the organization, it's a positive that Embiid wants to remain in Philadelphia.

Beyond the Simmons drama, the 76ers still have high hopes for this season after finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference last year. Several players discussed their goals to improve on a personal level:

It could help Philadelphia get over the top toward contention in 2021-22.