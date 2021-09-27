Joel Embiid Confirms Rumors That Ben Simmons Refused to See 76ers Teammates

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Joel Embiid confirmed he and a few Philadelphia 76ers players reached out to Ben Simmons in an attempt to repair his relationship with the organization but were rebuffed.

"We just got to let him be himself," Embiid told reporters Monday at Sixers media day.

Simmons reportedly requested a trade in August and is not planning to return to the Sixers at this point, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. It's expected that the situation will be protracted, with both coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey saying Monday they want Simmons back in Philadelphia.

