Nets Media Day 2021: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Top Interviews, Videos

Ahead of a season full of high expectations, the Brooklyn Nets players spoke to reporters Monday for the team's 2021 media day.

Arguably the biggest story was the absence of Kyrie Irving, who was unavailable due to the league's health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The guard eventually spoke to the media via Zoom but refused to give details about his vaccination status:

Other players discussed Irving's status heading into the season:

Considering how little time the Nets stars spent on the court together in 2020-21 due to various injuries, Irving's availability could be a significant story this year.

The squad is still expected to be among the best in the NBA this year behind the star trio of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Durant and Harden both showed their excitement for the roster heading into the season:

Beyond the Big Three, the team has other proven players like Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge on the roster.

The press conference also had some lighter moments, most notably comedian David Letterman getting some early questions.

Durant was clearly not amused by the situation:

The Nets can now turn their attention to basketball as they try to build off last year's success. The squad had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.

The talent is there to win a championship, but the players will have to prove it on the court.