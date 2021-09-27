X

    Nets Media Day 2021: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Top Interviews, Videos

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2021

    Ahead of a season full of high expectations, the Brooklyn Nets players spoke to reporters Monday for the team's 2021 media day.

    Arguably the biggest story was the absence of Kyrie Irving, who was unavailable due to the league's health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    The guard eventually spoke to the media via Zoom but refused to give details about his vaccination status:

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    How Kyrie Irving handled the vaccine question at Nets media day. <br><br>He wants to keep it private but a pretty public topic as if he isn’t vaccinated then he potentially won’t be able to play in Brooklyn home games this season. <a href="https://t.co/3ZFTmDVZC3">pic.twitter.com/3ZFTmDVZC3</a>

    Bruce Beck @BruceBeck4NY

    Kyrie Irving on questions regarding the vaccination issue - via zoom: “No comment. I like to keep that stuff private. I know I will be there for my growing team. I’m not putting any limits on being with the team going forward. I don’t want to create distractions.” <a href="https://twitter.com/BrooklynNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrooklynNets</a> <a href="https://t.co/aw4TudIy2R">pic.twitter.com/aw4TudIy2R</a>

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    When asked if Kyrie Irving will play in home games in New York — where it is mandatory to have at least one COVID-19 shot — Irving declined to answer. <br><br>Irving referred back to his privacy and said that information will come in the future.

    Other players discussed Irving's status heading into the season:

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    Kevin Durant isn't concerned about Kyrie Irving's vaccination status:<br><br>"That's his personal decision, what he does is not on us to speculate. I expect us to have our whole team at some point" <a href="https://t.co/opXgYTJsxO">pic.twitter.com/opXgYTJsxO</a>

    Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

    Deandre Bembry, a St. Pat's product who has known Kyrie Irving for years, on his pal's vaccination status: "Me knowing Kai, he's gonna make his own decisions. The fact that the season is here, he's going to make his own decision on what he wants to do." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nets</a>

    Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

    James Harden on Kyrie not being here:<br><br>"I’ll let you guys listen to what he has to say about that.<br>Obviously Ky is a huge part of what we’re trying to do."

    Considering how little time the Nets stars spent on the court together in 2020-21 due to various injuries, Irving's availability could be a significant story this year.

    The squad is still expected to be among the best in the NBA this year behind the star trio of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. 

    Durant and Harden both showed their excitement for the roster heading into the season:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Harden says it's going to be "even scarier" hours in Brooklyn this season 👀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/SNYNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNYNets</a>) <a href="https://t.co/CD2SVjdJVq">pic.twitter.com/CD2SVjdJVq</a>

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    James Harden: "I think our entire roster improved in terms we have guys with more experience." <br><br>Also points out the Nets "have a full year together." Kevin Durant said the same.

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    Kevin Durant on Nets additions: "I like the roster. I like the guys we've put together. A lot of veteran guys."

    Beyond the Big Three, the team has other proven players like Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge on the roster.

    Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB

    Blake Griffin: “It was a no-brainer for me to come back here. It was a great situation and I’m excited to be back.” <br><br>Griffin also praised the running of the Nets organization from owners to the performance staff.

    Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

    Paul Millsap on signing with Brooklyn: “It was a decision I made off of winning now and winning a championship.”<br><br>Nets GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash were two of the biggest recruiters to sign him, Millsap said. <a href="https://t.co/DjyEOgW1uY">pic.twitter.com/DjyEOgW1uY</a>

    The press conference also had some lighter moments, most notably comedian David Letterman getting some early questions.

    Durant was clearly not amused by the situation:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    David Letterman asked Durant why people call him KD 🤣<br><br>"My first name is Kevin with a K, and my last name is Durant with a D”<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/SNYNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNYNets</a>)<a href="https://t.co/S8aQKBXwJ2">pic.twitter.com/S8aQKBXwJ2</a>

    Nets Videos @SNYNets

    David Letterman at Nets Media Day 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/LhvYvsp7im">pic.twitter.com/LhvYvsp7im</a>

    Barbara Barker @meanbarb

    David letterman asks KD if he would play for Knicks on off days. Durant’s response? “They let anyone in here.” <a href="https://t.co/ERPssU3ggz">pic.twitter.com/ERPssU3ggz</a>

    The Nets can now turn their attention to basketball as they try to build off last year's success. The squad had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.

    The talent is there to win a championship, but the players will have to prove it on the court. 

