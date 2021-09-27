Nets Media Day 2021: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Top Interviews, Videos

Nets Media Day 2021: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Top Interviews, VideosSeptember 27, 2021
Ahead of a season full of high expectations, the Brooklyn Nets players spoke to reporters Monday for the team's 2021 media day.
Arguably the biggest story was the absence of Kyrie Irving, who was unavailable due to the league's health and safety protocols, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.
The guard eventually spoke to the media via Zoom but refused to give details about his vaccination status:
Zach Gelb @ZachGelb
How Kyrie Irving handled the vaccine question at Nets media day. <br><br>He wants to keep it private but a pretty public topic as if he isn’t vaccinated then he potentially won’t be able to play in Brooklyn home games this season. <a href="https://t.co/3ZFTmDVZC3">pic.twitter.com/3ZFTmDVZC3</a>
Bruce Beck @BruceBeck4NY
Kyrie Irving on questions regarding the vaccination issue - via zoom: “No comment. I like to keep that stuff private. I know I will be there for my growing team. I’m not putting any limits on being with the team going forward. I don’t want to create distractions.” <a href="https://twitter.com/BrooklynNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrooklynNets</a> <a href="https://t.co/aw4TudIy2R">pic.twitter.com/aw4TudIy2R</a>
Other players discussed Irving's status heading into the season:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Deandre Bembry, a St. Pat's product who has known Kyrie Irving for years, on his pal's vaccination status: "Me knowing Kai, he's gonna make his own decisions. The fact that the season is here, he's going to make his own decision on what he wants to do." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nets</a>
Considering how little time the Nets stars spent on the court together in 2020-21 due to various injuries, Irving's availability could be a significant story this year.
The squad is still expected to be among the best in the NBA this year behind the star trio of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden.
Durant and Harden both showed their excitement for the roster heading into the season:
Beyond the Big Three, the team has other proven players like Blake Griffin, Patty Mills, Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge on the roster.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Paul Millsap on signing with Brooklyn: “It was a decision I made off of winning now and winning a championship.”<br><br>Nets GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash were two of the biggest recruiters to sign him, Millsap said. <a href="https://t.co/DjyEOgW1uY">pic.twitter.com/DjyEOgW1uY</a>
The press conference also had some lighter moments, most notably comedian David Letterman getting some early questions.
Durant was clearly not amused by the situation:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
David Letterman asked Durant why people call him KD 🤣<br><br>"My first name is Kevin with a K, and my last name is Durant with a D”<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/SNYNets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNYNets</a>)<a href="https://t.co/S8aQKBXwJ2">pic.twitter.com/S8aQKBXwJ2</a>
The Nets can now turn their attention to basketball as they try to build off last year's success. The squad had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.
The talent is there to win a championship, but the players will have to prove it on the court.