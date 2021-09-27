Lakers Rumors: Andre Drummond Addition 'Poisoned the Well' with Marc Gasol

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Marc Gasol initially signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers before last season, but the veteran didn't plan to return in 2021-22 after a rough first season.

According to Bill Oram, Shams Charania, and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers "poisoned the well with Gasol" after the center was replaced in the starting lineup by midseason acquisition Andre Drummond.

Gasol had reportedly been promised a starting job when he signed.

"There's no way Gasol wants to be back nor do (the Lakers) want him back," a source told The Athletic.

The 36-year-old was eventually traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and waived, allowing him to finish his professional career at home in Spain, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

