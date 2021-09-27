Report: LeBron James, Lakers 1st Prioritized Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal Trades

AP Foto/Craig Mitchelldyer

The Los Angeles Lakers may have landed Russell Westbrook this offseason, but he wasn't their first choice.

Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Lakers initially wanted to target Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard to team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. When it became clear they weren't going to get either Beal or Lillard, the team shifted its focus to "more realistic" targets.

