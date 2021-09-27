Big E vs. Bobby Lashley Set for WWE Championship Match at Raw

Photo credit: WWE.com

Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley on Raw on Monday night.

The two were part of a six-man tag team match on the Extreme Rules pay-per-view Sunday. Big E was on the winning side with fellow New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Lashley issued the challenge backstage after the match. The champion didn't wait long before granting his wish.

